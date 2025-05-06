Letter: Trump believes in revenge, retaliation, retribution Published 6:47 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

From Trump’s White House web page: “In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God.”

Trump has “forgotten” everything in that statement.

Why is Trump so threatened by DEI — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion? Why has he ordered any mention of DEI purged from government records, and threatened to fire any federal employee who even mentions DEI?

An estimated 2.9% of the population is Native American, but the Navajo code talkers from World War II have been erased from the U.S. archives. An estimated 14.4% of the population is African American, but their records have been stricken from government sites, and Black

Americans fired from key federal positions.

An estimated 7.1% of the population identify as Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), but they, too, are being “disappeared from the record.” An estimated 9.3% of the population are LGBTQ+, and they are being fired and denied their identities and health care. That’s over 30% of the population Trump wants to deny.

And then, there is the 49.73% of the population that’s female — a group Trump also has problems with, and wants to deny their autonomy and health care.

Trump subscribes to the three Rs – revenge, retaliation and retribution.

Trump’s policies and actions defy the Constitution and the rule of law. He must be held accountable immediately.

TERESA DeLORENZO

Astoria