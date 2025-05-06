Letter: Stand up on behalf of LGBTQIA+ people Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

I’d like to take this opportunity of sending a letter to say that we need to protect transgender people, and everyone else in the LGBTQIA+ community.

It goes without saying that the people in the community are experiencing fear from the threats of the horrifying “Project 2025,” and what’s to come from the big butternut squash and his “best bud,” who uses his son as a head protector.

However, I want to let the people who feel lost or scared know that they are not alone, and they are loved, even when they don’t hear it every day. I have a proper backbone to know that there’s nothing wrong with anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community, and it’s absolutely ridiculous that in the big 2025 people are still being harassed, and getting snickered at, for expressing themselves freely.

Tyranny is rising in this country, and it is already beginning to take its evil shape. I urge anyone reading this to show extra love to the people who feel lost and the people who feel scared. The LGBTQIA+ community does, and always will, exist, and have our support, no matter what happens.

ROWAN ELFERING

Astoria