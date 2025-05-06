Letter: Rohne has proven himself on Port board Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

I urge you to join me in voting to return Dirk Rohne to his seat on the Port of Astoria Commission.

When Dirk first ran for the commission, the Port was a mess. I questioned why anyone would want to get involved in that disaster. Dirk showed why.

Using his experience, skills learned as a Clatsop Community College Board director and Clatsop County commissioner, he joined with other Port commissioners to hire Will Isom as executive director and, as a team, stabilize the operation and get it on a firmer financial footing.

We need Dirk’s leadership skills, ability to sift through the chaff, and business experience to continue to propel the Port to be a government entity that we can be proud of and an economic engine for the Lower Columbia River region.

ED JOHNSON

Brownsmead