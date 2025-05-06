Letter: Please continue to support water fluoridation Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Fluoridation of water is a safe and effective intervention that has a proven track record of return on investment exceeding many other public health initiatives. As cities and counties throughout Oregon seek to reduce budgets, it is crucial to understand that water fluoridation exceeds many other public health initiatives in terms of cost effectiveness.

The impact of water fluoridation has a 70-year track record, reducing tooth decay by about 25% in children and adults. For communities of 1,000 or more, the average saving is greater than $20 per dollar invested. In states with a high percentage of Medicaid recipients, a cost savings of three times this amount has been seen.

Clatsop County has what is known as the “double disparity” of rural health — poor access to healthcare services and poor health at baseline. There is a strong association of dental health to general health.

Poor dental health is linked to cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, dementia, respiratory diseases. These conditions are overrepresented in Clatsop County already. Water fluoridation is an inexpensive intervention to reduce the impact of the double disparity.

There is no evidence to support allegations that water fluoridation causes diseases such as cancer, dementia or other diseases. One side effect, dental fluorosis can occur, typically in children whose permanent teeth are still developing. However, with appropriate levels of fluoridation, as seen in the U.S., fluorosis is of minimal impact affecting neither aesthetics nor dental function.

Please continue to support fluoridation of our water.

PAUL A. SILKA, M.D.

MIKE BROSIUS

Astoria