Letter: No on Measure 4-235, yes on 4-236

May 6, 2025

We elect people to represent us. That’s how our government works. If you don’t like what they’re doing, vote them out — but let them do their jobs in the meantime.

As someone who served on the Cannon Beach City Council, I know how much time and effort goes into making smart decisions for our community. It’s not simple work — and it gets even harder when you throw up roadblocks like Measure 4-235.

This measure doesn’t add transparency. It adds delays, red tape and costs. It makes it harder for the city to respond quickly when it matters — especially in emergencies or safety issues. Do we really want to wait months for a public vote just to fix something critical?

That’s not protecting the community — that’s putting it at risk. And let’s be clear: We already have the right to vote on anything that raises our property taxes. That protection is already there. We don’t need to pile on more process just for the sake of it.

Measure 4-236 gives us information without getting in the way. It’s the smart way forward. I’ve lived in Cannon Beach for decades. I love this town, and I want to see it thrive — not get stuck in gridlock.

Vote “no” on Measure 4-235, and “yes” on Measure 4-236.

BETSY AYRES

Cannon Beach