Letter: KHS senior praises our fantastic parks Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

I’m a senior at Knappa High School, and I want to talk about all our area’s state parks and recreation sites. There are so many of those beautiful places right in this county. Most people tend to forget they’re even there.

One of my favorite places is Ecola State Park. The park offers year-round hiking, sightseeing, and other activities, in Cannon Beach. You might think these places are just for “outdoorsy people” or young people. But these places are meant for people of all ages.

Also, there are many different things you could do. Go hang out with a friend, picnic, hike, sit on a bench, watch the beach, go on a date, walk your dog, learn about history and more! Some other destinations are Fort Stevens, Saddle Mountain, Tolovana Beach, Fort Clatsop, and more.

Even county parks are enjoyable for families and everyone. The Lee Wooden Fishhawk Falls County Park in Jewell has many rushing waterfalls and is a convenient “getaway” spot. Others include Big Creek County Park, Sigfridson County Park and Klootchy Creek County Park. Again, all these places are in Clatsop County.

Lastly, I want to remind people that places like this exist for you and me. It is for multi-purpose use, to be maintained and regulated so people can enjoy these locations for years to come.

ANNABELLE McDORMAN

Astoria