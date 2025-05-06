Letter: For pity’s sake, fund food banks Published 6:31 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

An open letter to state Sen. Suzanne Weber and Rep. Cyrus Javadi: Thank you for your service.

On April 22, The Astorian ran a story with the headline: “Federal cuts means an 18% reduction for food banks.”

OK, to out myself, I am a privileged (in a middle-class sense), formerly complacent Democrat, who did not vote for you. However, I do mean it when I say thank you for your service — what challenging times — and I respect that you represent me in Salem.

The headline above is what prompts this letter. The list of things I care deeply about, and am alarmed by cuts to include: science, education, health, public health, public lands and National Parks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Environmental Quality, Social Security Administration — the list goes on.

But federal cuts to food banks — for pity’s sake.

The truth is that I am writing to you as a member of the Republican Party. The path that we are on is not humane, or constitutional or sustainable. Full stop.

Please do what you can to bring pressure to bear on your fellow party members to speak the truth to the dangerous form of power that has us in an unprecedented crisis. A crisis that will only grow unless we get back to the basics — is the policy constitutional? Is it in support of the general welfare?

MARY LYNN MCCONNELL

Astoria