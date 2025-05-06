Letter: Don’t hamstring CB; vote no on 4-235 Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

If Cannon Beach Ballot Initiative Measure 4-235 passes, it will essentially hamstring the city, making it impossible to get low-interest loans and grants for infrastructure projects. But there is a broader issue at play.

Free and fair elections are the lifeblood of a democracy. Those who want to see Measure 4-235 pass are framing it as a right-to-vote issue. It is not. If it were, why wouldn’t they call for a vote on changes to land use ordinances, budget amendments and other major policy changes?

No, this referendum was created to ensure that no future approval for major projects (because of Ne’Cus Village) could occur without an election. However, in a representative democracy, these are exactly the kinds of decisions that elected officials should be making — provided they don’t raise property tax rates.

This permits the city to function effectively, and is how almost all other cities in Oregon do business. I saw a sign: “Don’t vote for the status quo.” Well, the status quo is damn good!

Cannon Beach has an excellent bond rating, healthy reserves and the ability to institute critical infrastructure needs. We still have many things to accomplish, but a “yes” vote on Measure 4-235 will seriously inhibit our ability to do so.

Rather than stopping the city from functioning effectively, just don’t vote for council members whose platforms you don’t like. Find out what they stand for!

Voting against the status quo is what our country did in the recent national election — how’s that working out?

LISA KERR

Cannon Beach