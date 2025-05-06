Letter: Cannon Beachers: Vote for Measure 4-235 Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Measure 4-235 presents an opportunity for Cannon Beach to reinforce its commitment to democratic principles and responsible fiscal management.

Voting is not inherently divisive; it’s a fundamental aspect of representative democracy. It allows the community to directly express its preferences on matters that significantly impact our community.

Recent events have demonstrated that even with public input, a gap can exist between the perceived will of elected officials and the actual desires of the community. Measure 4-235 seeks to bridge this gap by ensuring significant financial decisions are subject to direct voter approval.

Opinions that Measure 4-235 will cause project delays and potential loss of funding are exactly that … opinions. Municipalities, including ours, successfully manage large-scale projects while maintaining citizen oversight. This measure is not intended to impede progress; rather, it aims to ensure that progress is aligned with the community’s priorities and financial constraints.

Measure 4-235 is a straightforward charter amendment: to require voter approval for non-emergency debts, bonds, or financing agreements exceeding a clearly defined threshold. This threshold, approximately $6 million today, ensures that only significant financial commitments are subject to voter approval.

This measure is not about hindering development; it’s about empowering the community to have a direct say in its financial future. It’s about ensuring transparency, accountability and responsible fiscal management.

Vote “yes” on Measure 4-235 (“no” on Measure 4-236) and recognize the potential to strengthen our community by ensuring that significant financial decisions reflect the collective will of its citizens.

KYLE GENIN

Cannon Beach